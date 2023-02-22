Colin Farrell, left, and Barry Keoghan have earned best actor and best supporting actor nods for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
Oscars 2023 tip sheet: Who should win, who will win

January 24
Get out your Oscars ballots.
In this Feb. 4, 2019 photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards

February 17
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where ''Everything Everywhere All at Once'' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past ''the slap'' of last year's ceremony. Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars, including when they are, where to watch the live show and this year's controversies.
Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan all picked up Oscar nominations for their acting roles in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscars with 11 nominations

January 24
Best picture contenders also include "Banshees of Inisherin" and "Avatar" and "Top Gun" sequels.
Chris Rock, left, and Will Smith onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California.

Oscars response to Smith slap inadequate, academy head says

February 13
The slap sat front and center at Monday's Oscar nominees luncheon.
Danielle Deadwyler arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Danielle Deadwyler cites racism, misogynoir in Oscar snub

February 10
Danielle Deadwyler says racism and misogynoir played a role in this year's Academy Awards nominations, where she and Viola Davis were overlooked in the best actress category.
Tom Cruise is in the cockpit again in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Review: Entertaining 'Top Gun' zooms Tom Cruise back into the danger zone

May 26, 2022
Better late than never with the sequel to the 1986 adventure.
Rooney Mara’s character has been recently impregnated in Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking.”

Review: 'Women Talking' is a thoughtful, complicated gem

January 12
Sarah Polley's "Twelve Angry Men"-like drama finds a group of abused women deciding what's next.
October 17, 2022
Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field’s “Tár.”

Review: Cate Blanchett's blistering performance drives powerful 'Tár'

She's an Oscar contender for playing a ruthless conductor.
November 22, 2022
Michelle Williams plays a version of the mother of the young Stephen Spielberg, called Sammy (Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord) in “The Fabelmans.” Gab

Review: Steven Spielberg opens his family album for 'The Fabelmans'

Michelle Williams plays his mom in a movie that's best when it focuses on the title characters.
December 14, 2022
Tuk (Trinity Bliss) is the young daughter of the Sullys in “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Review: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' summons another stunning, virtual-reality world

James Cameron sequel is at least as good as its predecessor.
June 23, 2022
Austin Butler is the King in “Elvis.”

Review: 'Elvis' gives little sense of the King of Rock 'n' Roll — it's barely about him

The biographical film needs a little less conversation and a little more introspection.