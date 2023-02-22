Oscars 2023 tip sheet: Who should win, who will win
Get out your Oscars ballots.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where ''Everything Everywhere All at Once'' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past ''the slap'' of last year's ceremony. Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars, including when they are, where to watch the live show and this year's controversies.
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscars with 11 nominations
Best picture contenders also include "Banshees of Inisherin" and "Avatar" and "Top Gun" sequels.
Oscars response to Smith slap inadequate, academy head says
The slap sat front and center at Monday's Oscar nominees luncheon.
Danielle Deadwyler cites racism, misogynoir in Oscar snub
Danielle Deadwyler says racism and misogynoir played a role in this year's Academy Awards nominations, where she and Viola Davis were overlooked in the best actress category.
Review: Entertaining 'Top Gun' zooms Tom Cruise back into the danger zone
Better late than never with the sequel to the 1986 adventure.
Review: 'Women Talking' is a thoughtful, complicated gem
Sarah Polley's "Twelve Angry Men"-like drama finds a group of abused women deciding what's next.
Movies
Review: Cate Blanchett's blistering performance drives powerful 'Tár'
She's an Oscar contender for playing a ruthless conductor.
Movies
Review: Steven Spielberg opens his family album for 'The Fabelmans'
Michelle Williams plays his mom in a movie that's best when it focuses on the title characters.
Movies
Review: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' summons another stunning, virtual-reality world
James Cameron sequel is at least as good as its predecessor.
Movies
Review: 'Elvis' gives little sense of the King of Rock 'n' Roll — it's barely about him
The biographical film needs a little less conversation and a little more introspection.
