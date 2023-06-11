Where does Minnesota go from here?
Mike Thompson, Star Tribune

Calling all visionaries: A request for submissions.
The Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul.

Minnesota's future — the thought process: How to get to a creative, cooperative society

Let's start with what the federal government can do for the states.
The Minnesota House chambers

Minnesota's future — the legislative process: How to make laws that make sense

A good statute deserves plain language, not legalese and its ilk.
A divided house responds to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s remarks during the State of the State address Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the house chambers

Minnesota's future — the politics: How to do right by the middle class

The world is changing and we need to change with it — while giving those facing upheaval both the means to adapt and the belief that their own efforts still drive their destinies.
Jockey Ron Turcotte sits on Secretariat on their way from the paddock area to the track at Belmont Park on June 9, 1973. Secretariat won the Belmont S

Readers Write: Secretariat and the love of horses, Minnesota's future

Lifelong joy, thanks to the Nankivils.