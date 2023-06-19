Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. (To contribute, click here.) This article is a response to Star Tribune Opinion's June 4 call for submissions on the question: "Where does Minnesota go from here?"

During this year's session, the Legislature added over $17.5 billion in new spending, increasing the size of the state budget by 38%. This massive expansion is cheered by many, but it also poses serious challenges.

First of all, the current administration has shown its inability to handle large budgetary increases in the past, making significant improvements in financial oversight a must. For instance, when the Feeding Our Future program was expanded, the state's audit and oversight system totally failed, with the result that over $250 million was stolen.

Taxpayers work hard for their money and deserve to have it managed by competent professionals and accountable elected officials. That did not occur.

To date, no state official has been able to explain a $969,325 annual salary for one of the nonprofit providers, nor how other providers managed to report phenomenal growth in serving meals to hungry children without inspiring any curiosity from those responsible for oversight.

Feeding Our Future increased its budget, which is based on the number of children fed, from $3.4 million in 2019 to $200 million in 2021 and there was no state inquiry. As a matter of fact, on-site visits were actually reduced.

Ultimately, Gov. Tim Walz blamed the courts and the courts blamed the governor. But the reality is simple: The state's governor is the CEO, charged with full responsibility. President Harry Truman defined this best: "The buck stops here."

The enormous increase in spending enacted also demands not only more accountability but also efficiency. Gov. Wendell Anderson introduced a program in the 1970s referred to as LEAP which invited companies to lend their expertise in examining state functions and recommending cost efficiencies. Private sector entities are compelled to seek such improvements in order to compete. Government faces no such competition and must therefore innovate. LEAP proved to be a resounding success and such efforts are particularly necessary now with this enlarged budget.

Finally, larger more ambitious government needs the highest level of integrity. Yet according to a study done by the Humphrey School of Public Policy at the University of Minnesota, that is currently not the case.

After the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision known as Citizens United, corporate funding flooded the political system. Some states instituted reforms but not Minnesota. Instead our leaders opened the gates welcoming this new money with the result that for the 2020 elections, the party caucuses in the Legislature raised over $26.5 million or some $130,000 per incumbent.

Further, according to the university report, moneyed interests were given special treatment including the opportunity to "shape" legislation. This selling of influence is what corruption is all about and everyone, without regard to political affiliation, should be outraged and demand immediate action including the following:

Term limits: This will weaken the pressure for incumbent protection and provide the public with a fresh rotation that government sorely needs. Currently, incumbents draw the district lines, make the campaign rules, use public policy to attract campaign contributions and utilize over 300 partisan staffers hired and managed by the party caucuses but paid for by the public. So much for fair elections.

Abolition of caucus fundraising: The Legislature is entrusted by the people to serve the people and not hustle contributions from the moneyed interests and then grant them special influence. The simple reality is that "money talks" and public officials listen.

Disclosure: Minnesota must enact reform legislation that traces contributions to their original source to end "dark money." Other states have done this with success.

Public funding: Public financing of elections as practiced in Connecticut must be established. It is imperative that no wealthy interest have the power to "shape" legislation.

The survival of democracy depends upon the trust of the people and that necessitates a government with integrity and competence, one that is truly "of the people, by the people and for the people."

Arne H. Carlson was governor of Minnesota, 1991-99.