There is a famous quote from mythologist Joseph Campbell, who states: "People say that what we're all seeking is a meaning for life. I don't think that's what we're really seeking. I think what we're seeking is an experience of being alive … ."

I like this quote because it makes me think about how I live. I feel vibrantly alive when I move out of my comfort zone — when I don't fall back into status quo or use tradition as an excuse for behavioral choices. I feel vibrantly alive when I focus on issues that contribute to the betterment of others and when I work toward environmental responsibility. I feel vibrantly alive when I'm immersed in creativity.

I live in Ortonville, a rural community of 2,011 people. I returned to Minnesota in 2010, after living in Santa Barbara, Calif., for 26 years. I have resided in some beautiful states, but Minnesota is the only state I've lived in that I am proud of. Some of my pride is attributed to the fact that I am a fifth-generation Minnesotan, but there are other reasons. Minnesota has a history of innovative, visionary thinkers. And let's face it, this is a beautiful state!

Minnesota also has some serious challenges. Sadly, we have a lineage of race-based violence, racial inequities and oppression in its many forms. Ethically and morally, we must be accountable, face our challenges and create radical social change. Reducing barriers that limit or impact opportunities for all our residents is a priority. We can, we will and we must do better.

A simple internet search reveals that 28.3% of Minnesota adults report mental health challenges. Our capacity to navigate life is directly correlated to our mental health. We are a state with globally recognized medical care. Expanding mental health resources should also be at the top of our list. The health and well-being of our residents contributes to their happiness, the happiness of their families, social connection and belonging, productivity, and the economic vitality of our cities, regions and state.

The beauty of our natural resources is in peril due to the long-term effects of industry and recreation. It is essential we develop new ways of protecting our natural resources along with increasing our engagement with nature. Our natural landscapes and lakes are a wellspring of evidence-based health and psychological benefit resources. By responsibly protecting and supporting our unique biodiversity of species and habitats, we invest in the vitality and health of each other and the beauty of our state.

Teachers need all the support we can offer them. They inspire us, and our children, to explore, expand and live empowered lives. Aspects of who we are as adults can be directly linked to the quality of education we had and the teachers who believed in us. Having access to quality education is a worthy investment for our residents and the future of our state.

We must celebrate and uphold small farmers because they support biodiversity and rural communities, and are part of Minnesota's culture, identity and state economics. It is estimated that there will not be topsoil — globally — in 60 years if we do not change farming methods. The soil itself is an asset and we need to protect it, support market opportunities for cover crops such as Kernza, and incentivize farmers to adopt soil health practices.

It is easy to look to government to address our issues and find fault when they fall short. We all want easy answers and for someone else to be responsible and do the work. The problem with this is that we relinquish our power and do not cultivate our own ingenuity, self-determination and personal agency.

The invitation of this Minnesota moment is that we acknowledge we are all part of the problem, regardless of urban vs. rural, political affiliation, and all other social or cultural differences that seek to alienate us. If we are all part of the problem, we are all part of the solution. This is our state. It is up to you and me to create the quality of life we want, while being responsible to future generations. Even micro-offerings of civility, kindness, generosity and compassion can begin to shift the trajectory we are currently on.

As Joseph Campbell might say, this unknown territory of reconsidering who we are and where we are going is the experience of being fully alive. It is dynamic, hopeful and activates our imagination for what is possible. We are innovative, visionary thinkers. That is who we are. Minnesota is our home, and we belong to it, as much as we belong to each other.

Edie Barrett lives in Ortonville, Minn. She is a writer, poet and solo-exhibiting fine artist. In 2022, she was the DFL-endorsed candidate for Minnesota House in District 12A.