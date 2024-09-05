One of the 17 wonderful essays in “Magically Black,” a short stunner called “Lost,” emerges as one of those pieces I wish the entire country would read on the same day. It’s about how a frantic Walker reacted after one of his sons arrived home from theater rehearsal, quite a bit later than expected. His son explained that after practice he went back into the school building to retrieve his forgotten cellphone, found it with its battery depleted, missed his ride home, decided to walk the significant distance from his school to his house and got lost on the way.