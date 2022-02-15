Add another milestone to Kirill Kaprizov's growing list of accomplishments.

His goal Saturday in the 3-2 win over Carolina was his 20th, making him the first player in Wild history who debuted with the team to post back-to-back 20-goal seasons at the start of his NHL career.

"He knows he needs to produce every game, and he accepts that challenge," teammate Dmitry Kulikov said. "I think the more you ask of him, the more he's trying to produce."

Already among Kaprizov's collection of goals are more than a few highlight-reel finishes, like moving the puck between his legs before cutting to the middle and scoring last April 23 at Los Angeles.

What stands out to the winger is his first hat trick March 12 vs. Arizona at Xcel Energy Center even though there wasn't a crowd on hand to participate in the celebration.

"There were no fans in the stands, which was too bad," Kaprizov said earlier this month in Russian through a translator.

Another memorable tally was his wraparound move while falling to the ice Feb. 26, also against the Kings, one of his most resilient goals to date. Kaprizov also recalled a play May 3 when the Wild hosted Vegas that wasn't as flashy, a top-shelf shot on a rebound. But the goal tied the score at 5 with 1 minute, 32 seconds to go in the third period, and the Wild went on to win 6-5 after Jonas Brodin capitalized 26 seconds later.

"It's not really the beautiful goals that come to mind," Kaprizov said. "It's the important goals, tying the game, putting us ahead."

Kaprizov certainly has a knack for that.

At the time he scored Saturday, Kaprizov widened the Wild's lead with a timely insurance goal that became key in holding off the Hurricanes. Three games earlier he picked up the winner and his previous goal before that was an equalizer.

"Every time you step off the ice, you know you have to try and be better for the next game," Kaprizov said. "At the same time, when you play a good game, try and maintain that and save that for the next game so you can do that again."

Dumba injured

Matt Dumba returned from injury Saturday, playing an impressive 22 1/2 minutes, but the defenseman didn't suit up Monday, this time getting sidelined because of a lower-body injury.

"He played the entire game, doesn't actually know when he did it," coach Dean Evason said. "We've tried to find when he did it, but the bottom line is he's out in [Monday's] hockey game and we'll evaluate here going forward."

Before this latest injury, Dumba missed two games because of an upper-body issue suffered in an altercation with the Islanders' Anders Lee on Jan. 30.

"It's concerning clearly because we just got him back and he's a big part of our hockey club," Evason said. "We hope to get him back soon."

With Dumba out, the Wild switched up its look on defense: Brodin moved to the top pairing next to captain Jared Spurgeon and Jordie Benn drew back into the lineup alongside Alex Goligoski. Jon Merrill and Kulikov remained a duo.

The team also recalled Dakota Mermis from the American Hockey League.

Carousel in the crease

Kaapo Kahkonen started vs. the Red Wings, continuing the team's recent trend of alternating starts between both of its goaltenders.

This was the sixth consecutive game the Wild has rotated Kahkonen and Cam Talbot, a split Evason said the team isn't doing deliberately.

"We talked about this game [Monday] and who we thought would give us not the best opportunity because we think either one would," Evason said. "But then we voted on it and came up with Kaapo."