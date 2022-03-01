Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes that by virtue of a dramatic 127-122 win over Cleveland on Monday — keyed by a Karl-Anthony Towns three-pointer in the final minute — the Wolves have already passed their four-game post-All Star Break schedule test with one game to go. At 2-1 and set to face Golden State in a back-to-back on Tuesday, the Wolves now have a chance to be taken even more seriously.

6:00: MLB's labor negotiations intensified Monday and enough progress was made that the two sides extended the deadline to avoid missing the start of the regular season. But the whole process has left baseball fans frustrated, and Twins Daily co-founder Seth Stohs joins the podcast to give voice to some of that — and to analyze how and if the Twins will be able to compete for a postseason berth in 2022.

25:00: The Wild is in the midst of a major funk ... the Packers left Aaron Rodgers out of an important photo ... and is the NBA expanding to Seattle and Las Vegas — which would be good news for nervous Wolves fans.

