"Wheel of Fortune" is spinning its way to the Twin Cities.

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," a theatrical version of the long-running TV show, will come to Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake Dec. 9-10. This interactive stage show is part of a national tour that is distinct from the TV show. It will not be televised, and the hosts have not yet been named.

Still, fans will get a chance to spin a replica wheel, solve puzzles and win prizes such as $10,000 and trips to Hawaii and Paris. Tickets, which start at $31, are on sale. 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.