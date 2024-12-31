What’s in, what’s out in Minnesota for 2025

What a year.

No doubt 2024 brought its fair share of highlights, from the Minnesota Frost winning the inaugural PWHL championship to the outsized attention the state got as a result of its governor landing on the presidential ticket. But there were also some customs and happenings we’d like to leave in the rearview.

That’s why we tapped four Minnesota Star Tribune writers to offer a take on what’s in and what’s out in Minnesota in 2025:

In: Local elections

As national election season ends, local election season begins. All 13 city council seats and the mayor’s office will be on the ballot for Minneapolis voters in 2025. Several candidates have already announced they will be running for mayor. Get informed early and stay informed so you aren’t scrambling to read candidate bios in the booth come November.

Out: Complaining about how hard it is to make friends in Minnesota

All of us transplants are guilty of talking ad nauseam about cultural differences in our relatively new home state. But it is not doing you any good if you aren’t going to do anything to find community.

There’s also a fair chance that it’s just hard to make friends in adulthood, anywhere.

Maybe it would be easier to make friends in Minnesota if we all put in the effort. Invite people out more. Join a club, like this group that plays Ultimate Frisbee regardless of the forecast. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In: Putting yourself out there

Say yes more than you say no to plans in 2025. Join a club or take a community education class. Turn an internet friendship into an IRL friendship. Don’t be afraid to host. If your friends were expecting restaurant vibes, you guys would just go to a restaurant!