What’s in Rochester’s Destination Medical Center budget for 2025?

All that planning, application reviews and further work bringing in more development to downtown Rochester comes with a cost. DMC’s operating budget for 2025 is comparable to previous budgets; the group budgeted about $5 million for this year. About $100,000 of that comes from city administrative costs to help DMC and act as its fiscal agent, while the DMC Economic Development Agency — the staff who work with locals on projects as well as travel around enticing biomedical and tech businesses to come to Rochester — gets about $3 million. DMC also covers city-related costs, salaries and programs (remember the downtown historical preservation program?) to the tune of about $1.4 million.