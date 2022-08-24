The Star Tribune's State Fair booth is more than flavored lip balm. There are interviews with newsmakers, live entertainment, talks about food and conversations with authors. Here's our lineup:

Aug. 25: James Lileks with a guest and his lip balm review at 11:30 a.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1 p.m.; Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin with Michael Rand at 2:15 p.m.; Dan Whenesota with Michael Rand at 3 p.m.

Aug. 26: Patricia Lopez and Laura McCallum host Gov. Tim Walz at 10 a.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 10:30 a.m.; James Lileks at 11:30 a.m.; Lopez and McCallum with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at 12:30 and attorney general candidate Jim Schultz at 1:30; Michael Rand and Chris Hine with Tim Connelly, Timberwolves president of basketball operations, at 2 p.m.; and the Taste section's Nicole Hvidsten and Joy Summers talk new fair food at 3 p.m.

Aug. 27: James Lileks at 11:30 a.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1 p.m.

Aug. 28: Curious Minnesota Trivia; A cookbook signing and Q&A with Stephanie Hansen of Stephanie's Dish and author of "True North Cabin Cookbook" at 12:30 p.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1 p.m.

Aug. 29: Patricia Lopez and Laura McCullum host Minnesota secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett at 11 a.m. and Secretary of State Steve Simon at 1 p.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1:30 p.m.; Richard Chin with the kids' group Louis & Dan and the Invisible Band at 3 p.m.; Jerry Zgoda with the Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair at 4 p.m.

Aug. 30: Michael Rand with Chip Scoggins and Patrick Reusse at 11 a.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1 p.m.

Aug. 31: Richard Chin with singer/composer Siama Matuzungidi at 11:30 a.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 1: Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1 p.m.

Daily: Get this year's lip balm flavor — Blueberry 'cakes — daily at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (one per person, while supplies last).

The Star Tribune's booth is on Carnes Avenue, at the bottom of the grandstand ramp. For more information, go to startribune.com/statefair; schedules are subject to change.