Twin Cities residents can expect a slew of storm-related closures Wednesday and Thursday, from schools and libraries to museums and movie theaters. Below is a list of closures as of Wednesday afternoon:

Schools

Minneapolis Public schools will be closed Thursday and Friday and moved to e-learning. All school-sponsored programs are canceled on those days.

St. Paul Public Schools will be closed and moved to e-learning on Thursday. There will be a snow day on Friday. Discovery Club and athletics programs will be canceled Thursday and Friday.

Anoka-Hennepin School District schools will be closed on Thursday and will resume on Friday unless there is additional notice. After-school activities and facility rentals are canceled on Thursday, even if the weather improves.

Mounds View Public Schools will be closed Thursday. All activities and facility rentals will be canceled. Schools will reopen on Friday.

St. Louis Park Public Schools will be moved to an asynchronous learning day on Thursday. All afterschool activities and community education programs are canceled.

Roseville Public Schools will be closed on Thursday. Elementary schools will have instruction via choice boards and e-learning for secondary education. All after-school activities are canceled for the day.

Bloomington Public Schools will be moved to e-learning on Thursday. All after-school and community education programs are canceled.

Eden Prairie Schools will be moved to online instruction on Thursday. Pre-school services, after-school activities and community education programs are canceled. Every Meal Weekend Food for Kids bags will be available Friday 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at the district office.

Edina Public Schools will be moved to e-learning on Thursday. All after-school activities, preschool and early childhood classes, Early Childhood Special Education home visits and adult enrichment classes are canceled.

St. Cloud Area School District will move to flexible learning days on Thursday. All before- and after-school programming is canceled.

Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District will move to e-learning on Thursday. After-school and in-person programs will be closed. A decision on Thursday evening activities will be announced on the website at 1 p.m. that day.

Courts

The Minnesota Judicial Center will remain open to the public on Thursday. Remote services will be available.

Ramsey County District Court will hold some in-person hearings remotely on Thursday. Contact the Court for additional information.

Dakota County District Court will hold many in-person hearings scheduled for Thursday virtually. Contact administration for rescheduling updates.

Public Libraries

The following St. Paul Public Library locations will be open until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday: Arlington Hills, Highland Park, Rondo, Sun Ray, Rice Street and George Latimer Central. All St. Paul Public Libraries will be closed on Thursday. Check the city's website for updates on Friday openings.

All Hennepin County Libraries will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Libraries will stay closed until the weather permits. Check the Hennepin County Library website for updates.

Parks and Recreation

Minneapolis recreation centers will remain open until 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Rec Plus program is canceled Wednesday and Thursday. All centers will be closed Thursday.

The following St. Paul recreation centers will remain open until 7 p.m. Wednesday: Oxford Community Center, Frogtown Community Center and Arlington Hills Community Center. S'more Fun and Rec Check programs are canceled and all centers will be closed Thursday. All centers aside from the following will be closed on Friday: Arlington Hills Community Center, Battle Creek, Edgcumbe Recreation Center, Frogtown Community Center, Hazel Park Recreation Center, Highland Park Community Center, Jimmy Lee/Oxford Community Center, Langford Park Recreation Center and North Dale Recreation Center.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory will be closed Thursday.

Ramsey County libraries and service centers are closed Thursday. Most county services are available by phone and email.

Playhouses

Tosca puts a creative spin on a weather closing.

Penumbra Theatre, which had scheduled its final preview of "Sugar in Our Wounds" for Wednesday, canceled it and will shift opening night from Thursday to Friday (if the Thursday performance happens, it will be a preview).

The Guthrie Theater canceled both the Wednesday and Thursday performances of "Blues for an Alabama Sky."

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres canceled Wednesday matinee and evening shows of "The Prom." In each case, ticket holders should check their emails for information on refunds or re-booking.

Exposed Brick Theatre has canceled its Wednesday and Thursday "Code You" performances but the show, which was scheduled to close Saturday at Dreamland Arts in St. Paul, has added a matinee Sunday at 2 p.m.

Children's Theatre Company, which has "Corduroy" and "Locomotion" on its stages, is planning to go forward with both.

Theater Latté Da has canceled the Wednesday evening "Hello, Dolly!" but plans to continue the run on Thursday. Ticketholders have been emailed instructions for how to make exchanges.

Concerts

First Avenue postponed a Wednesday show by New Zealand garage pop group The Beths until March 20. Ticket holders have until March 14 to seek refunds if they cannot make the new date.

Museums

Walker Art Center has postponed a Thursday evening talk with artists and curators to a to-be-determined date.

Movie theaters

Minneapolis' Trylon Cinema, which had planned two evening showings of "We are the Palestinian People" Wednesday, canceled the late show but will proceed with the early, 7 p.m., one.

Woodbury 10 Theatre owners announced the multiplex will be closed Wednesday, with plans to reopen Thursday. If you're hoping to see any movie Wednesday evening, check the website first — some theaters have stopped selling tickets for those screenings.

Restaurants

If dining out sounds like a good idea, it's best to check the social media accounts of your favorite eatery first. Several restaurants have closed or reduced hours over the next couple of days, and it's easier to inform diners via a quick Facebook or Instagram post rather than updating the website. And you might get a little chuckle in the process: The Instagram reel from chef Adam Vickerman's Tosca in Minneapolis shows how it's done.

Church services

Several area churches called off services on the first day of Lent, including Elim Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale, evening services at St. Joan of Arc in south Minneapolis and North Heights Church in Arden Hills. Sanctuary Covenant Church in north Minneapolis will move its 6 p.m. Wednesday services to Youtube and Facebook instead.

Minneapolis' Basilica of Saint Mary plans to hold three masses Wednesday but canceled its its evening soup meal. For Catholics, Ash Wednesday isn't a Holy Day of Obligation, even though receiving ashes is important to many faithful. Because of the storm, Archbishop Bernard Hebda gave parishes permission to distribute ashes through Sunday, as long as the ashes were blessed on Ash Wednesday, said spokesman Tom Halden.

Black History Month events

Bloomington's Pioneers and Changemakers awards ceremony has been postponed until March 10. The Bloomington Black Employee Network sponsors the recognition and networking event as part of its work to foster inclusion and opportunities in the city.

University of Minnesota student Maya Marchel Hoff and staff writer Josie Albertson-Grove contributed to this report.