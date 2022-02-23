Contract negotiations between Minneapolis and St. Paul teachers unions and the school districts dragged on for months, and the unions each filed intents to strike — unless they reached agreements.

St. Paul averted a strike with an tentative agreement the night before the strike was to begin. The strike in Minneapolis begins March 8.

Here's what you need to know .

What happens now?

Minneapolis educators will start picketing outside schools the morning of March 8. Mediation continues between the unions and district leaders. If the parties cannot reach contract agreements, a strike could begin March 8.

In St. Paul, school will be in session as usual. The union membership must decide whether to accept the tentative agreement; a ratification vote will be scheduled. The school board must also approve the agreement.

How long could a Minneapolis strike last?

That's uncertain and will depend on how long it takes for the unions to reach agreements with their districts.

If a strike occurs, will classes be canceled?

Yes. All classes, in-person and online, will be canceled in Minneapolis for the duration of the strike.

Minneapolis Superintendent Ed Graff said that time may have to be made up to meet state and graduation requirements, which could mean extending the school year into school breaks or into the summer. A final determination of how MPS will proceed likely will be part of a contract agreement, the district said.

Where could students go during the day?

Minneapolis plans to provide "extremely limited" child care openings at a few schools for students in pre-K through fifth grade. Those openings will be available for families who cannot find other child care.

Minneapolis and St. Paul parks and recreation are also planning to extend hours and youth activities at several sites throughout the cities.

Will meals be available to students?

Yes. Minneapolis will offer meals for pick up at school buildings, similar to what was offered during online learning in January. Meals will be also served to students attending the district's day care.

What about Minneapolis athletics?

Minneapolis Public Schools said high school varsity athletics will continue. Junior varsity and B-squad teams can practice on a case-by-case basis if there is adequate adult supervision available during the strike.

What is the Minneapolis teachers union asking for?

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Professionals (MFT) is bargaining for, among other things, a starting wage of $35,000 for support staff. The union is also asking the district for more mental health professionals for students, smaller class sizes, higher wages for teachers and protections to help retain teachers of color.

What did the St. Paul teachers union ask for?

The Saint Paul Federation of Educators' top priorities in contract negotiations include raising wages, staffing a mental health team in every school, lowering class sizes and adding educators to support students with special needs. Union leaders believe increasing wages will help recruit and retain teachers and support staff.

What's in St. Paul's tentative agreement?

The tentative agreement on a two-year contract includes higher wages, including for educational assistants, as well as class size caps, increased mental health supports and one-time payments for educators, the union said. Union leaders say they will share details with members before releasing them to the public.

How can the public track progress?

Mediation sessions are closed to the public.

Minneapolis posts some information on its negotiations page of its website, mpls.k12.mn.us and has created an FAQ for parents. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers also has a website, mft59.org, with information about bargaining, including videos of the bargaining sessions before mediation began.

The St. Paul School District and union also post updates online. You can read negotiation updates from the St. Paul Public Schools at spps.org and updates from the union on its website, spfe28.org.

What have Minneapolis school district leaders said about the strike?

On Feb. 14, Graff sent a letter to Minneapolis families saying the teachers union proposals were not "fiscally feasible."

"While a teacher strike is the last thing we want to consider, we know that we are a resilient community that can and will work together on behalf of student learning," Graff wrote.

After the union announced the strike March 7, Graff released as statement saying, "While it is disappointing to hear this news, we know our organizations' mutual priorities are based on our deep commitment to the education of Minneapolis students. MPS will remain at the mediation table nonstop in an effort to reduce the length and impact of this strike."

What did St. Paul district leaders say?

In a statement issued Feb. 22, Saint Paul Public Schools leaders said: "The strike [authorization] vote taken by SPFE last week does not change the resolve of the District to reach a fair, equitable and sustainable contract agreement. It also doesn't change the reality that any new money spent would add to our $42.8 million budget shortfall next year. The District cannot spend money it doesn't have, and a strike won't change that basic fact."

After the tentative agreement was announced March 7, St. Paul Superintendent Joe Gothard issued a statement saying, "I am thankful that both bargaining teams were able to work together and come up with solutions that honor what is best for our students. I believe we have arrived at fair and equitable agreements that respect our collective desire to do right by our students, while working within the district's budget and enrollment limitations."

Have the unions gone on strike before?

The Saint Paul Federation of Educators went on a three-day strike in 2020 shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close and move into distance learning.

Minneapolis Federation of Teachers last went on strike in 1970.