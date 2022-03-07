Negotiations continue between the teachers unions and the school districts in Minneapolis and St. Paul as the parties work toward agreements that would prevent a strike from beginning Tuesday morning.

In both cities, the teachers unions are pushing for higher wages, smaller class sizes and more mental health supports for students. The Minneapolis union has also asked for a higher starting wage for educational support professionals in the district. Leaders in the two districts say rising costs and revenue shortfalls due to declining enrollment mean they can't afford the unions' requests.

After multiple 12-hour mediation sessions, Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers presented comprehensive offers on Saturday, according to an update on the district's website. Mediation continued on Sunday and Monday.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Professionals released a statement at 11:30 p.m. Sunday saying, "At this point, the district is not even pretending to avoid a strike." Union leaders are "here to create systemic change and refuse to accept anything less," the statement read.

In St. Paul, talks resumed at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, just hours after the previous session adjourned at 4 a.m. Mediation sessions are closed to the public.

An update posted to the the St. Paul Public Schools' website said district leaders presented a settlement offer that would add contract language about class sizes, maintain mental health teams in each school and hire four additional school psychologists next school year. The offer also includes wage proposals, including a one-time payment of $2,000 to employees, which would be paid for using American Rescue Plan dollars.

The Saint Paul Federation of Educators posted early Monday morning that its negotiating team was reviewing the offer.

The plan would not add to the projected budget shortfall next year, Superintendent Joe Gothard wrote in the update.

"It may not be perfect," he wrote. "It may address outstanding issues for some, and others may not be addressed."

He also mentioned state and federal advocacy work to call for more school funding: "It is experiences like negotiating with my colleagues that I carry with me when requesting support for SPPS."