Leaders of teachers unions in Minneapolis and St. Paul said they plan to file separate intent to strike notices Wednesday afternoon.

The action would set the stage for a strike if contract agreements cannot be reached. State law requires unions to give the districts at least 10 days' notice before the first day of a walkout.

Members of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) and Education Support Professionals and the Saint Paul Federation of Teachers voted on Feb. 17 to authorize a strike.

Negotiations in both districts have dragged on for months, stalled over concerns about wages, student mental health supports, class sizes and efforts to recruit and retain teachers of color.

The teachers union in Minneapolis is pushing to increase starting wages for education support professionals to $35,000 from $24,000.

Union leaders plan to hold a joint news conference Wednesday afternoon outside the Bureau of Mediation Services in St. Paul.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning, MFT leadership said a strike "is an action of last resort and we still believe that tentative agreements for both chapters can be reached in the coming scheduled mediation sessions."

