Contract negotiations between Minneapolis and St. Paul teachers unions and the school districts have dragged on for months, and now the unions have each filed intents to strike. The actions, which come less than a week after the unions' members voted overwhelmingly in support of authorizing a strike if necessary, still don't necessarily mean a walkout is imminent.

Here's what you need to know about the possible strike.

What happens now? When could a strike begin?

Mediation continues between the unions and district leaders to come to an agreement on a new contract. If the parties cannot reach agreements, March 8 is the first day a strike could happen. That's because the 10-day "cooling off" period starts the day after the Bureau of Mediation Services receives the notification of an intent to strike, which was filed by both unions on Wednesday.

How long could a strike last?

That's uncertain and will depend on how long it takes for the unions to reach agreements with their districts.

If a strike occurs, will classes be cancelled?

Yes. All classes, in-person and online, will be cancelled for the duration of the strike.

That school time will have to be made up to meet state and graduation requirements, which could mean extending the school year into school breaks or into the summer, said Minneapolis Superintendent Ed Graff.

Where could students go during the day?

The school districts are developing options for some students, but some details are still being worked out.

Minneapolis plans to provide a "limited daycare" option for younger students and will provide families with a list of community-based childcare options.

St. Paul will also offer childcare, which it is calling Kid Space, for students in pre-K through 5th grade. Regular bus routes will continue for those students. Administrators and staff who are not members of the teachers union would provide supervision and activities.

Will meals be available to students?

Yes. Both districts plan to continue providing meals for students.

Minneapolis will offer meals for pick up at school buildings, similar to what was offered during online learning in January. Meals will be also served to students attending the district's daycare.

St. Paul will have meals available for kids who attend the district's Kid Space child care option, as well as community breakfasts and lunches.

What about athletics?

Minneapolis is still figuring out the details on this.

In St. Paul, high school varsity athletics, including games and practices, could continue on a case-by-case basis. Middle school athletics, junior varsity and C squad athletics would all be cancelled.

What is the Minneapolis teachers union asking for?

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Professionals (MFT) is bargaining for, among other things, a starting wage of $35,000 for support staff. The union is also asking the district for more mental health professionals for students, smaller class sizes, higher wages for teachers and protections to help retain teachers of color.

What is the St. Paul teachers union asking for?

The Saint Paul Federation of Teachers' top priorities in contract negotiations include raising wages, staffing a mental health team in every school, lowering class sizes, and adding additional educators to support students with special needs. Union leaders believe increasing wages will help recruit and retain teachers and support staff.

How can the public track progress?

Mediation sessions are closed to the public in both districts.

The St. Paul school district and union both post updates after the sessions. In the last session, on Tuesday, the two sides did not reach any tentative agreements. You can read negotiation updates from the St. Paul Public Schools here and updates from the union here.

Minneapolis posts some information on its negotiations website. But it has not been updated since the district moved negotiations into mediation in October. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers also has a website with information about bargaining, including videos of the bargaining sessions before mediation began, as well as a list of priorities and past proposals.

What have the school districts said about a possible strike?

Earlier this month, Graff sent a letter to Minneapolis families saying the teachers union proposals were not "fiscally feasible."

"While a teacher strike is the last thing we want to consider, we know that we are a resilient community that can and will work together on behalf of student learning," Graff said in the letter.

In a statement after Tuesday's negotiations, Saint Paul Public School leaders said: "The strike [authorization] vote taken by SPFE last week does not change the resolve of the District to reach a fair, equitable and sustainable contract agreement. It also doesn't change the reality that any new money spent would add to our $42.8 million budget shortfall next year. The District cannot spend money it doesn't have, and a strike won't change that basic fact."

Have the unions gone on strike before?

The Saint Paul Federation of Teachers went on a three-day strike in 2020 shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close and move into distance learning.

Minneapolis Federation of Teachers last went on strike in 1970.