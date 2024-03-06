Introduction: We are days away from knowing which direction the Vikings are headed at quarterback. Conventional wisdom has shifted in recent days to him leaving -- likely to Atlanta -- but host Michael Rand takes a different approach during this unknown time. He talks about how the decision to keep or let go of Cousins will impact Vikings decisionmakers, potentially shifting more of the burden to Kevin O'Connell if Cousins is gone. Plus two big games for Gophers basketball teams on Wednesday.

9:00: Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand to look ahead to Friday's NHL trade deadline. With the Wild hanging onto the fringes of the playoff race but probably starting to look toward the future, which players are candidates to move before the week is over?

30:00: A shootout thriller for Minnesota's PWHL team and the greatest time of the year for boys' hockey.

