'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out'

There have been plenty of series that allow us mere mortals to share a meal with celebrities, but few are as star-studded and appetizing as this new one from Chrissy Teigen and David Chang. The supermodel and superchef invite famous friends like Jimmy Kimmel and Kumail Nanjiani to great restaurants in Los Angeles for an evening of grub and gossip. You also get to meet the spouses (Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, is a riot), including Teigen's husband, John Legend. Those who care more about food than showbiz will savor the kitchen conversations with eager-to-please cooks. In other words, the menu has something for everyone. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Freeform; Thursday, Hulu

'Nazi Town, USA'

Antisemitism in our country is nothing new as this "American Experience" documentary points out in frightening detail. The film is set in the 1920s and '30s, when the Nazi party had enough support to sponsor summer camps and even build a city with a street named after Adolf Hitler. It's a shameful chapter in history, but one that should not be ignored. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT

'Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees'

The comedian has a lot of thoughts on oral sex, so many that it's hard to keep up. In her New York City set, directed by Natasha Lyonne, Novak works up a sweat, strutting from one end of the stage to the other, delivering her lines at a breathless pace, as if she might get cut off at any second by sexist censors. It's a memorable approach, but you might be too overwhelmed for the material to sink in. Tuesday, Netflix

'Hazbin Hotel'

Fans of "The Good Place" may enjoy this animated series in which Lucifer's daughter (Broadway star Erika Henningsen) opens up a rehab center in Hell. There are some cute musical numbers, but the jokes aren't quite devilish enough. The "Hazbin Hotel" characters first appeared on YouTube in 2019. Prime Video

'Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People'

Great TV shows introduce you to a world you didn't realize you'd want to visit. That's the case with this reality series featuring those who get their kicks eating and growing chili peppers that make your eyes water by just looking at them. I don't want to have dinner with these thrill seekers but it's fun watching them indulge in their hobby — from a safe distance. Monday, Hulu