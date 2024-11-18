What to stream: 'The Piano Lesson,' 'Wicked' album, 'Spellbound' and 'Cruel Intentions' TV series

— Kim Deal, the center of bands like the Breeders and the Pixies, will release her debut solo album on Friday, ''Nobody Loves You More,'' via the influential indie label 4AD Records. The project has been in the works for many years — beginning with tracks like ''Are You Mine?'' and ''Wish I Was,'' dating back to 2011 — but no matter, it still sounds like some left-of-center future, from the Steve Albini-produced ''Coast'' to noisy, clangorous world-building of ''Crystal Breathe.'' ''Beat by beat I expel your point of view,'' Deal declares. ''The heels of my imagination digging into you I start a new life/Beat's gonna lead us/Live on.''