What to know from the UN: Leaders speak of emerging threats, hints of war as big meeting nears

Speaking at a meeting with the Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers on the sidelines of the general assembly, Blinken said the U.S. presidential race pitting Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump, as well as Japanese Prime Minister FUMIO KISHIDA's impending retirement, will not change the three countries' joint resolve to combat threats posed by China and North Korea. He said the three-way collaboration among the allies after last year's historic Camp David summit between the leaders ''is stronger than it's ever been, more effective than it's ever been, and more important than it's ever been, given the shared challenges that we face as well as the many opportunities before us to seize.''