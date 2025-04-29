Authorities shut dozens of tourist resorts in Indian-controlled Kashmir following a deadly attack

SRINAGAR, India — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have temporarily shut more than half of tourist resorts in the scenic Himalayan region after last week's deadly attack on tourists raised tensions between India and Pakistan and led to an intensifying security crackdown in Kashmir.
At least two police officers and three administrative officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with departmental policy, said Tuesday that the decision to shut 48 of the 87 government authorized resorts was a precautionary safety measure. They did not specify for how long these places would be out of bounds for visitors.
The decision comes a week after gunmen killed 26 people, most of them Indian tourists, near the resort town of Pahalgam.
India has described the massacre as a ''terror attack'' and accused Pakistan of backing it. Pakistan has denied any connection to the attack, and it was claimed by a previously unknown militant group calling itself the Kashmir Resistance.
Some tourists who survived the massacre have told Indian media that the gunmen singled out Hindu men and shot them from close range. The dead included a Nepalese citizen and a local Muslim pony ride operator.
The massacre set off tit-for-tat diplomatic measures between India and Pakistan that included cancellation of visas and recalling of diplomats. New Delhi also suspended a crucial water sharing treaty with Islamabad and ordered its border shut with Pakistan. In response, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines.
The region is split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. New Delhi describes all militancy in Indian-controlled Kashmir as Pakistan-backed terrorism. Pakistan denies this, and many Muslim Kashmiris consider the militants to be part of a home-grown freedom struggle.
Indian tourism has flourished in Kashmir after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government promoted visits to the region with the hope of showing rising tourism numbers as a sign of renewed stability there.