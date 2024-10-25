What to know about the San Jose State volleyball team and why opponents are boycotting matches

On Thursday night, the University of Nevada, Reno, became the latest team to call off a game against the Spartans, citing not enough players. The Wolf Pack were originally scheduled to host San Jose State this weekend but Nevada players announced they wouldn't take the court, saying they ''refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes,'' without providing further details. Nevada's athletic department said it wouldn't back out from the match, referencing state equality laws, but also said that no players will be disciplined if they do not participate.