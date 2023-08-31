Taste

We'll cut right to the pickle chase. Don't miss the "Kind of Big Dill" pickle lemonade from Nordic Waffles ($6), the dill pickle doughnut ($8) from Fluffy's had us deeply divided, pickle fries from Mike's Hamburgers ($8) would pair well with a frosty beverage, and the dill pickle cheese curd tacos from Richie's ($13) is over the top, but is that bad?

Hear

Duran Duran plays the grandstand with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC at 7 p.m.

On the free stages:

Intoxicats perform on the International Bazaar stage at 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m., and Cedar Cultural Center's Global Get-Together features Fanaka Nation there at 8 p.m.

Shaun Johnson + the Big Band Experience takes the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage at 3:45 & 4:45 p.m.

See

It will be loud — and competitive. We're talking about the Rooster Crowing Contest Finals, where owners will go all out with silly movements and funny faces to get their feathered friends to do a full cock-a-doodle-do kind of crow. 11 a.m., Sheep & Poultry Barn.

Try

For Stretch & Stroll Day, Dave Lee emcees a day of fitness programs, live music and dance performances. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dan Patch Park.