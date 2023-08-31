The Space Tower at the Minnesota State Fair is closed for the rest of this year's great state get-together.
A sign on the door of the tower said that the 1965-era structure was closed for maintenance. The gyro tower features a moving platform that lowers to load fairgoers into its observation deck and then rises and rotates to give them a 360-degree view of the Twin Cities.
WCCO-TV quoted a fair spokesperson saying the tower owners needed to replace electronic equipment that wouldn't arrive until after the fair ends on Labor Day.
