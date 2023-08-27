Taste

Start your morning with a leisurely coffee, but make it fair-worthy with the Cinnamon Affogato from Hamline Church Dining Hall ($7.50). Hot coffee poured over cinnamon ice cream with a biscotti stir-stick is the creamiest eye-opener you'll find. While you're there, the Holey Ham Loaf Breakfast Sandwich ($11) gets high marks, too.

Hear

Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan play the grandstand with special guest Nunnabove at 7 p.m.

On the free stages Sunday:

The Foxgloves perform on Schell's Stage at West End at 4, 5 & 6 p.m., and Kiss the Tiger plays there at 8 p.m.

Genet Abate takes the International Bazaar stage at 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

Naturally 7 plays the Leinie Lodge Bandshell at 8:30 p.m.

See

Minnesota Disc Dogs show off their athletic side and demonstrate the sport of disc dog. 9 & 11 a.m. & 1, 3 & 5 p.m. Pet Pavilions.

Try

Prayer at the Fair: Start the day with an ecumenical prayer service. 9:15 a.m., Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

Celebrate giant confections in the interactive Sweet & Selfie Experience, an immersive tribute to all things sugar. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, North End Event Center.