Crews searching a south-central Minnesota lake for a kayaker who went missing late Saturday have recovered the man's body.

Divers with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office found the body of Shane White, 39, of Overland Park, Kan., about 9 a.m. Tuesday on the southwest side of Nest Lake, near Spicer. He was found about 264 yards from shore in 11 feet of water, the sheriff's office said.

White left in his kayak around 11:30 p.m. Saturday from his vacation rental and did not return. The kayak turned up about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka will perform the autopsy.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the dozens of Fire and EMS volunteers who participated in the search, the community members who checked their property and provided us with information, and the Nest Lake Property Owners Association and O'Neil's of Spicer for their generous donation of meals during the search," Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson wrote in a Facebook post.