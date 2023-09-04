The fair closes early on its final day. Admission ends at 7 p.m. and the fairgrounds close at 9.

Taste

There are plenty of ways to keep cool in hot temperatures. Two of our favorites: The new Mango Tango Tajin ($9) from Caribbean Smoothees — sweet tropical flavors get a spicy boost from chamoy and a sprinkle of tajin — and Union Hmong Kitchen's 5 Spice Thai Tea ($8), made with creamy coconut milk so it's dairy-free.

See

On Kids Day at the fair ($13 fair admission for ages 5-12), preschool hero Blippi brings his Wonderful World Tour, along with special guest Meekah, monster trucks, music and educational antics. $16, 3 p.m., grandstand.

In the Bulls & Barrels Championship, brave riders hold onto bucking bulls for prize money. 3 & 6 p.m., Warner Coliseum.

Hear

On free stages:

Bruce Henry performs on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage at 10:30 & 11:45 a.m., St. Paul & the Minneapolis Funk All-Stars take the stage at 3:45 & 4:45 p.m., and Soul Asylum plays there at 7:30 p.m.

Maygen & the Birdwatcher perform on the Schell's Stage at West End at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

Malamanya plays the International Bazaar stage at 7:30 p.m.

Try

Meet the Animals and Veterinarians: Canoodle with the animal stars of the CHS Miracle of Birth Center and the humans who care for them. 10 a.m., Christensen Farms Stage.