What is the Pacific Islands Forum? How a summit for the world's tiniest nations became a global draw

Founded in 1971, the Pacific Islands Forum brings together 18 member states to discuss and coordinate responses to the issues confronting a remote and diverse region, who know that their countries — with populations as small as 1,500 people — attract more notice on the global stage when they speak with one voice. Its leaders — from Pacific Island nations, some of them among the world's most imperiled by rising seas, as well as Australia and New Zealand — have long been at the forefront of urging action on climate change.