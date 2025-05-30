What is a 'sanctuary jurisdiction' and how was the US list of them made?

The U.S. government's list of ''sanctuary jurisdictions'' that includes hundreds of communities, both red and blue, is confounding critics. They have noticed the list included misspellings, communities with small immigrant populations, and those with strong support for cooperation with federal authorities.
Jessica Vaughan is director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, which favors anti-sanctuary policies and started publishing a list of sanctuary jurisdictions 10 years ago. The center's list is different from the government's. Vaughan noted that the center discloses its methodology and frequently updates its list.
''That's one thing that I feel is missing from the (government's) list is some documentation as to why they're appearing on the list,'' she said.
A message was left Friday seeking comment from DHS.
The list is part of the Trump administration's efforts to target communities, states and jurisdiction s that it says aren't doing enough to help its immigration enforcement agenda and the promises the president made to deport more than 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal authorization.
What are the stakes?
The Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. attorney general will send them official notice to the 500 jurisdictions on the list ''regarding its defiance of Federal immigration law enforcement and any potential violations of Federal criminal law,'' according to an executive order from President Donald Trump.
The list could be updated when the administration receives new information, but those that remain on the list could face serious financial consequences, including suspended or terminated federal grants and contracts by the Office of Management and Budget.