The Latest: Israel strikes Tehran for a sixth day as Iranian casualties rise

Explosions were heard in Tehran early Wednesday as intense Israeli airstrikes again targeted Iran's capital in a conflict that a human rights group said had killed at least 585 people across Iran and wounded 1,326 others.
Iran has not been publishing regular death tolls during the conflict and has minimized casualties in the past. Its last update, issued Monday, put the death toll at 224 people killed and 1,277 others wounded.
Iran has retaliated against Israel's airstrike campaign by launching some 400 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel.
Here's the latest:
First repatriation flights carrying stranded Israelis arrive in Tel Aviv
Two flights from Larnaca, Cyprus, landed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport Wednesday morning, airport spokesperson Lisa Dvir said, marking the first flights to bring Israelis abroad back home since the Israel-Iran conflict began.
Footage showed the first plane gliding down the tarmac after landing in Tel Aviv.