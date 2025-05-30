What is a famine and who declares one?

For months, U.N. officials, aid groups and experts have warned that Palestinians in Gaza are on the brink of famine.
Earlier this month, Israel eased a weekslong blockade on the territory as a result of international criticism, but the U.N. humanitarian aid office said Friday that deliveries into Gaza remain severely restricted, describing the current flow of food as a trickle into an area facing catastrophic levels of hunger.
Gaza's population of more than 2 million people relies almost entirely on outside aid to survive because Israel's 19-month-old military offensive has wiped out most capacity to produce food inside the territory.
Israel said it imposed the blockade to pressure Hamas into releasing the hostages it holds and because it accuses Hamas of siphoning off aid, without providing evidence. The U.N. says there are mechanisms in place that prevent any significant diversion of aid, though aid trucks have been robbed and hungry crowds have broken into aid warehouses a few times.
No famine has been formally declared in Gaza.
Here's a look at what famine means and how the world finds out when one exists.
What is famine?
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the leading international authority on hunger crises, considers an area to be in famine when three things occur: 20% of households have an extreme lack of food, or essentially are starving; at least 30% of children suffer from acute malnutrition or wasting, meaning they're too thin for their height; and two adults or four children per every 10,000 people are dying daily of hunger and its complications.