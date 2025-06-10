Satanic Temple accuses Iowa officials of religious discrimination

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed the complaint with Iowa's civil rights office Tuesday on behalf of Mortimer Adramelech, minister of Satan for the Iowa Satanic Temple congregation. Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU Iowa's legal director, said the complaint with the civil rights office is the first step required before a legal claim of discrimination under Iowa civil rights law can be filed in court. The state's ACLU chapter hopes the complaint will be enough for state officials to reverse course.