Which ace becomes a state baseball champ this week?

If you’re looking for one word to describe Marsolek, it might be “craft.” The 6-2 lefty doesn’t blow you away with pure heat — his fastball sits between 84 and 87 mph — but he attacks with a chess master’s strategy. Curveball in the low 70s? He’ll throw it in a 3-1 count. Changeup at 78? Here comes the fade, and you’ll be walking back to the dugout wondering what just happened.