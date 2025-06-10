Which ace becomes a state baseball champ this week?

Every June, as the grass greens and the metal bat cracks echo deeper, Minnesota’s high school baseball state tournament becomes a proving ground — not just for team glory but for arms ready to leap.
This year’s field? It’s stacked with velocity, movement, and mound presence. It’s a buffet of breaking balls, highlight reels of heat, and a glimpse into the future of Midwest pitching.
Prep Baseball Minnesota picks seven arms here that could tilt the bracket this week. Some were named to the Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota Baseball Team on Tuesday, and some names you might just be learning:
Jack Butterworth
RHP | Senior | Minnetonka (Arizona State commit)
Butterworth is less pitcher, more Norse deity sent down to torment hitters with a blitzkrieg of movement and velocity. At 6-foot-6, he stands on the mound like a skyscraper in cleats, commanding a low-90 mph fastball with late arm-side life that runs like it’s trying to evade contact. He mixes in a sweeping upper-70s slider, a tumble-off-the-table curveball in the low 70s, and a power changeup with hard fade in the low 80s.
In eight starts through section play, he’s posted a 1.845 ERA, striking out 69 over 49.1 innings. He’s the sixth-ranked player in Minnesota’s 2025 class — and probably the last guy anyone wants to face with the season on the line.
Drew Ellingson
RHP | Junior| Perham (Uncommitted)
Ellingson pitches like he’s been wronged. There’s fire behind every offering, and it’s not just about velocity (though he’s been up to 88). His curveball spins north of 2,600 RPM with sweeping action that freezes right-handers and disappears on lefties. His slider is thrown with more intent: shorter, sharper, meaner.
Ellingson has been Perham’s rock, compiling a 6-1 record, 0.80 ERA, and 59 punchouts in just 35 innings. For an uncommitted junior, there may not be a louder stage to audition than this one.
Ethan Felling
LHP | Senior| Mahtomedi (Minnesota commit)
A jack-of-all-trades arm for the Zephyrs, Felling is the Swiss Army knife of the postseason. Need a starter? He’s your guy. A closer? He’ll do that too. His last outing was a one-inning save against Hill-Murray in the section title game. The time before that, he showed 87 on the fastball and a pair of secondary pitches (slider and change) that act like ghost pitches.