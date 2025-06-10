High Schools

High school baseball state championships: A prediction for every step in every bracket

Quarterfinal play begins Wednesday in four classes and plays down to championship games Saturday at Target Field.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 9:00PM
Duluth Marshall's Max Berrisford catches for a sturdy group of pitchers led by, in the foreground, Owen Marsolek. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Longtime Star Tribune sportswriter Ron Haggstrom forecasts which teams will advance to the semifinals and championship games of the high school baseball state championships and picks a winner in all four classes.

Class 4A

The bracket

In the quarterfinals: The top three seeds— No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (20-4), No. 2 Andover (19-6) and No. 3 Minnetonka (15-9) — all cruise in the first round while No. 4 Farmington (19-5) edges No. 5 Edina (17-7) in the best matchup.

In the semifinals: Farmington has the most pitching depth of the four remaining teams. However, Cretin-Derham Hall has too much talent to fall in this one. There will be plenty of runs in the other matchup, with Andover’s top five hitters making the difference in a high-scoring affair.

The champion: Cretin-Derham Hall is seeking its first state title since 2007, its last state tournament appearance. Coach Buzz Hannahan leads the Raiders to their 12th state crown. Cretin-Derham Hall 6, Andover 3

Class 3A

The bracket

In the quarterfinals: The top seeds in this class will deal with tense moments, with No. 1 Mankato East (21-3) being the exception. The Cougars breeze into the semifinals. No. 2 Totino-Grace (20-7), No. 3 Mahtomedi (16-7) and No. 4 Delano (19-4-1) could have their hands full. Grand Rapids’ lack of offense will prevent a victory over Delano. The top four seeds all advance in this prediction, but don’t be surprised if one or two get knocked off.

In the semifinals: Mankato East and Totino-Grace will prove they are the top two teams and are primed for a showdown. The Cougars won their final two games in the state tournament a year ago and would like to keep that winning streak intact.

The champion: Mankato East has been the best and will prove it. The Cougars seldom win by fewer than three runswins. Mankato East 5, Totino-Grace 2

Class 2A

The bracket

In the quarterfinals: The top two teams, No. 1 Duluth Marshall (21-2) and No. 2 Perham (20-1), are a notch above the rest of the field and will move into the semifinals. The other higher seeds, No. 3 Pine Island (20-4) and No. 4 Glencoe-Silver Lake (20-4), will join them in the second round.

In the semifinals: The pitching depth of Duluth Marshall and Perham pays off. The matchup everybody wanted to see is on as both roll into the finals.

The champion: The Hilltoppers are built to return to their championship form of 2019. For the Yellowjackets, it will be the third runner-up finish, the others being in 2013 and 2023. Duluth Marshall 3, Perham 2

Class 1A

The bracket

In the quarterfinals: Here’s another class in which the top two seeds, No. 1 Parkers Prairie (22-3) and No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral (21-2), have separated themselves from the rest of the field. They will march on, as will No. 3 South Ridge (19-5) and No. 5 Red Lake County (22-5).

In the semifinals: Parkers Prairie and New Ulm Cathedral have history on their side. Both have appeared in the finals previously and will do so again.

The champion: New Ulm Cathedral won its lone crown in 2005; Parkers Prairie’s only title came in 2017. We’re going back in time. New Ulm Cathedral 4, Parkers Prairie 2

