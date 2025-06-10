Longtime Star Tribune sportswriter Ron Haggstrom forecasts which teams will advance to the semifinals and championship games of the high school baseball state championships and picks a winner in all four classes.
Class 4A
In the quarterfinals: The top three seeds— No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (20-4), No. 2 Andover (19-6) and No. 3 Minnetonka (15-9) — all cruise in the first round while No. 4 Farmington (19-5) edges No. 5 Edina (17-7) in the best matchup.
In the semifinals: Farmington has the most pitching depth of the four remaining teams. However, Cretin-Derham Hall has too much talent to fall in this one. There will be plenty of runs in the other matchup, with Andover’s top five hitters making the difference in a high-scoring affair.
The champion: Cretin-Derham Hall is seeking its first state title since 2007, its last state tournament appearance. Coach Buzz Hannahan leads the Raiders to their 12th state crown. Cretin-Derham Hall 6, Andover 3
Class 3A
In the quarterfinals: The top seeds in this class will deal with tense moments, with No. 1 Mankato East (21-3) being the exception. The Cougars breeze into the semifinals. No. 2 Totino-Grace (20-7), No. 3 Mahtomedi (16-7) and No. 4 Delano (19-4-1) could have their hands full. Grand Rapids’ lack of offense will prevent a victory over Delano. The top four seeds all advance in this prediction, but don’t be surprised if one or two get knocked off.
In the semifinals: Mankato East and Totino-Grace will prove they are the top two teams and are primed for a showdown. The Cougars won their final two games in the state tournament a year ago and would like to keep that winning streak intact.