In the quarterfinals: The top seeds in this class will deal with tense moments, with No. 1 Mankato East (21-3) being the exception. The Cougars breeze into the semifinals. No. 2 Totino-Grace (20-7), No. 3 Mahtomedi (16-7) and No. 4 Delano (19-4-1) could have their hands full. Grand Rapids’ lack of offense will prevent a victory over Delano. The top four seeds all advance in this prediction, but don’t be surprised if one or two get knocked off.