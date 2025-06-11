Forest Lake senior Bella Leonhart is looking to cap her career in grand fashion.
Leonhart shot a 1-under-par 71 Tuesday and leads a jammed leaderboard after the first round of the Class 3A girls golf state tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. Six golfers are within two shots of her heading into Wednesday’s final round starting at 7:30 a.m.
Three golfers are one stroke back of Leonhart, who is ranked ninth by the Minnesota Golf Association: top-ranked Orono senior Ava Hanneman, second-ranked Minnetonka junior Selena Wu and 10th-ranked Wayzata junior Lauren Chambs.
Hanneman, who tied for third place in 2024, was recently honored as Ms. Minnesota Golf by the MGA. The award is presented to the top senior in the state.
The defending champion, Owatonna junior Carmen Jirele, struggled in the opening round and finished with an 81, tied for 23rd.
The state’s No. 1-ranked team, Minnetonka, accumulated a score of 305, opening a 19-stroke lead over two-time defending team champion and No. 3-ranked Maple Grove. No. 7 Wayzata is in third place, two strokes back of the Crimson.
In the boys tournament, Cretin-Derham Hall senior Sam Udovich showed why he was named Mr. Minnesota Golf. Ranked second, Udovich shot a 6-under-par 66 to open a four-shot advantage.
Defending champion Torger Ohe, an Edina senior, is among three golfers tied for second. He is ranked sixth.