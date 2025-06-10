In executive order, Mayor Frey directs Minneapolis to implement police reforms nixed by Trump

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued an executive order Tuesday directing city staff to implement the terms of the federal police reform agreement that was crushed by the Trump administration last month.
The order instructs the City Attorney’s Office to create a formal index of all reform items from the now-dissolved federal consent decree, except those that are already included in or conflict with a separate settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.
It asks the city attorney to advise on how to allow an independent watchdog of the state’s settlement to also monitor the implementation of these terms. The order requires “full cooperation” from city leaders and employers in making the changes first laid out in the agreement, and can be rescinded only by a future mayor.
“We are committed to police reform, even if the Trump administration is not,” Frey said in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune on Tuesday. ”Our residents demanded meaningful change, and we’re delivering on that promise with this executive order, ensuring the work outlasts politics and any one administration.”
The executive order marks the latest episode in a twisting saga that began with George Floyd’s murder five years ago, sparking state and federal civil rights investigations into the Minneapolis Police Department and prompting city leaders to chart a new path on the future of policing.
Since the Justice Department announced last month it was dissolving the federal agreement negotiated under Joe Biden’s presidency, elected officials in Minneapolis have scrambled to assure residents they will keep their promises to rebuild the city’s public safety system.
Over the past couple of weeks, some City Council members have proposed a separate contingency plan: The city could take the terms of the federal agreement and fold them into the state’s Department of Human Rights settlement, which is in effect. This would ensure the agreement is still enforceable by a judge and monitored by an independent watchdog, according to proponents of that plan.
“Community members have noted that ‘there is a clear difference between a promise made by politicians and a legally binding settlement.’ I couldn’t agree more,” City Council Member Robin Wonsley wrote in a recent letter to constituents, nodding to promises from Frey and others to carry out the reforms, even without a court agreement.