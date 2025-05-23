Chief O’Hara came to Minneapolis to rebuild trust. His relationship with the city is complicated.

Brian O’Hara was heralded as a transformational leader when he took control of the beleaguered, battered Minneapolis Police Department in late 2022, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by police.
Two and a half years into the job, his relationship with the city is complicated.
The City Council unanimously confirmed O’Hara, the first permanent police chief appointed after Floyd’s killing.
O’Hara had implemented a federal consent decree mandating police reforms in Newark, N.J., and often spoke of applying to be MPD chief as if it was a heavenly calling.
“I think I’m here on purpose,” O’Hara told WCCO Radio before he began the job. “I think things in life happen for a reason.”
Leaving behind two sons and an “unbelievably supportive” wife who’s a police lieutenant in Newark, he became the first outsider to lead MPD in 16 years. He hit the streets before he even started the job: Two months before he formally began the job, O’Hara jumped out of a squad car during a ride-along and chased down a man who was arrested for having an illegal weapon and crack cocaine.
“Suddenly I realized … what the hell am I doing?” O’Hara told an Axios reporter while recounting the chase, laughing.
Now, O’Hara sometimes seems to wonder the same thing out loud: What the hell is he doing here? Particularly when he’s being interviewed by national media outlets. A few days before the fifth anniversary of Floyd’s killing, the New York Post published a story in which O’Hara expressed frustration with Minneapolis’ “very detached, bourgeois liberal mentality.”