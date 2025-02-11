The truth about the tragic actions of Derek Chauvin

The tragic killing of George Floyd in May 2020 was a world-changing event that shook our collective conscience. Millions of us watched in horror as Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, ignoring his cries for help, the pleas of bystanders and ultimately the absence of any movement from Floyd’s body. Police officers and even police union leadership around the country condemned Minneapolis for allowing this to happen and for causing us problems in cities around the world that summer. We all knew what we saw, and we all knew it was wrong.