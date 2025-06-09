Bicyclist fatally hit by light-rail train in Minneapolis

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a light-rail train late Sunday in Minneapolis.
The collision happened about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of 42nd Street and Hiawatha Avenue, said Metro Transit spokesman Jeremy Zoss.
A northbound Blue Line train struck the bicyclist, forcing the transit agency to stop service between Franklin Avenue and Fort Snelling for a time and temporarily replace with bus service.
Emergency responders, including Metro Transit police and the Minneapolis Fire Department and paramedics, unsuccessfully attempted life-saving efforts and the bicyclist died at the scene, Zoss said.
The name of the bicyclist has not been released.
No one else was injured, Zoss said.
The Metro Transit Police Department is leading the investigation.
Trains were running on schedule Monday morning.