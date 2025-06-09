News & Politics

Bicyclist fatally hit by light-rail train in Minneapolis

The crash happened about 9:50 p.m. at Hiawatha Avenue and 42nd Street.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 11:06AM
A Metro Transit Blue Line train. (Mark Vancleave/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a light-rail train late Sunday in Minneapolis.

The collision happened about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of 42nd Street and Hiawatha Avenue, said Metro Transit spokesman Jeremy Zoss.

A northbound Blue Line train struck the bicyclist, forcing the transit agency to stop service between Franklin Avenue and Fort Snelling for a time and temporarily replace with bus service.

Emergency responders, including Metro Transit police and the Minneapolis Fire Department and paramedics, unsuccessfully attempted life-saving efforts and the bicyclist died at the scene, Zoss said.

The name of the bicyclist has not been released.

No one else was injured, Zoss said.

The Metro Transit Police Department is leading the investigation.

Trains were running on schedule Monday morning.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Bicyclist fatally hit by light-rail train in Minneapolis

card image

The crash happened about 9:50 p.m. at Hiawatha Avenue and 42nd Street.

Politics

Minnesota lawmakers return for special session on $66 billion state budget

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Shops selling cats or dogs are banned in some Minnesota cities — but not where the last pet stores are

card image