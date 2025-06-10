Twin Cities man charged in Northtown Mall fatal shooting; he’s also implicated in a March homicide

A 20-year-old man charged Tuesday as an after-the-fact accomplice in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy outside a Twin Cities mall also played a role in a shooting death in Coon Rapids barely three months earlier, according to court records.
Ayub Abdullahi Mohamed, of Blaine, was charged in Anoka County District Court with aiding an offender in connection with the death Friday of Sudais Abdi Omar, of Brooklyn Park, at Northtown Mall in Blaine.
Mohamed remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail ahead of a June 24 court appearance. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.
The criminal complaint against Mohamed disclosed that two others suspected have having a role in Omar’s death are boys ages 14 and 15, and identified only as Suspect #1 and Supect #2. Any charges against either of them are not publicly available.
The complaint did not offer a possible motive for the shooting.
According to the complaint:
A call to 911 about 5:15 p.m. regarding a shooting sent police to the mall’s parking lot outside Best Buy. Omar was on the pavement with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where he died.
The caller, a Best Buy employee, said he saw three males run from the shooting scene into the mall, then out the door toward the Sky Zone trampoline park.