Twin Cities man charged in Northtown Mall fatal shooting; he’s also implicated in a March homicide

2 boys, ages 14 and 15, are suspects in the mall shooting, according to court records.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 6:09PM
Northtown Mall in Blaine (Marlin Levison/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A 20-year-old man charged Tuesday as an after-the-fact accomplice in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy outside a Twin Cities mall also played a role in a shooting death in Coon Rapids barely three months earlier, according to court records.

Ayub Abdullahi Mohamed, of Blaine, was charged in Anoka County District Court with aiding an offender in connection with the death Friday of Sudais Abdi Omar, of Brooklyn Park, at Northtown Mall in Blaine.

Mohamed remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail ahead of a June 24 court appearance. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

The criminal complaint against Mohamed disclosed that two others suspected have having a role in Omar’s death are boys ages 14 and 15, and identified only as Suspect #1 and Supect #2. Any charges against either of them are not publicly available.

The complaint did not offer a possible motive for the shooting.

According to the complaint:

A call to 911 about 5:15 p.m. regarding a shooting sent police to the mall’s parking lot outside Best Buy. Omar was on the pavement with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where he died.

The caller, a Best Buy employee, said he saw three males run from the shooting scene into the mall, then out the door toward the Sky Zone trampoline park.

Police quickly arrested Mohamed, who had a gun magazine in a sock he was wearing.

Mohamed told police that he was in a car with Omar and Suspect #1. Mohamed said they drove to the mall to pick up Suspect #2, who waiting outside Best Buy.

Mohamed said he then went in the mall to use the bathroom and was walking back to the car when saw the suspects running into Best Buy and screaming that Omar had been shot. He said Suspect #2 handed him a gun magazine, which he put in one of his pockets.

The suspects and Mohamed went into the mall, he said, then to Sky Zone. Mohamed said he tried to reach the suspects on a social media app, but they declined his efforts.

Mohamed said that when he saw law enforcement arrived, he moved the magazine from his pocket to a sock.

At the time of the shooting, Mohamed was out on bond tied to a second-degree manslaughter charge as an accomplice in the killing on Feb. 28 in Columbia Heights of Ibrahim Faisal Dabarani, 20, of Minneapolis.

Mohamed and 16-year-old Abdihafed Mohamed Abdirisak were in a vehicle with Dabarani behind the wheel in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE., according to charges against Mohamed and Abdirisak.

Mohamed is accused of having a rifle in a backpack while in the back seat. Abdirisak, also in the back seat, held the weapon when it fired the fatal shot.

Abdirisak and Mohamed fled with the rifle and a spent shell casing before law enforcement arrived, the charges allege. A search by law enforcement of Mohamed’s home turned up a rifle “that shoots similar ammunition” to the one tied to Dabarani’s death, the complaint read.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

