Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed late Friday night in Columbia Heights, marking the city’s first homicide of the year.
Police investigating Columbia Heights shooting that left one dead
The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 1, 2025 at 10:54PM
Police believe the victim was wounded in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE. sometime before 11:40 p.m. and then dropped off at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is expected to release the victim’s name after an autopsy.
The case remained under investigation.
