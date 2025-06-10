Protests over immigration raids popping up across the country with more planned

AUSTIN, Texas — Protests that sprang up in Los Angeles over immigration enforcement raids and prompted President Donald Trump to mobilize National Guard troops and Marines have begun to spread across the country, with more planned into the weekend.
From Seattle to Austin to Washington D.C., marchers have chanted slogans, carried signs against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and snarled traffic through downtown avenues and outside federal offices. While many were peaceful, some have resulted in clashes with law enforcement as officers made arrests used chemical irritants to disperse crowds.
Activists plan more and even larger demonstrations in the coming days, with so-called ''No Kings'' events across the country on Saturday to coincide with Trump's planned military parade through Washington.
The Trump administration said it would continue its program of raids and deportations despite the protests. ''ICE will continue to enforce the law,'' Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted Tuesday on social media.
A look at protests sprouting up across the country:
AUSTIN
Four Austin police officers were injured and authorities used chemical irritants to disperse a crowd of several hundred demonstrators Monday night that moved between the state Capitol and a federal building that houses an ICE office. State officials had closed the Capitol to the public an hour early in anticipation of the protest.
Austin police used pepper spray balls and state police used tear gas when demonstrators began trying to deface the federal building with spray paint. The demonstrators then started throwing rocks, bottles and other objects at a police barricade, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said. Three officers were injured by ''very large'' rocks and another hurt a shoulder while making an arrest, she said.