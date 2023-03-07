What Else - More Snow Coming

13th Snowiest Season on Record at MSP Airport

The MSP Airport picked up 3.3" of snow Sunday night into Monday, which puts the seasonal snow total at 74.7" and good enough for the 13th snowiest season on record!

Snowfall Reports

The storm system that moved through Sunday Night into AM Monday was an overachiever in many communities around the metro. The golden snow shovel award goes to Oakdale, where 7.5" of snow fell! The National Weather Service Office in Chanhassen also saw quite a bit with 6.7" of snow. Meanwhile, the MSP Airport only had 3.3".

Increasing Confidence of Heavy Snow Late Week

"Confidence is increasing that a large storm system will affect the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, with impactful snow and wind later this week. See our key message graphic for additional details."

More Snow Later This Week

"Another system is set to bring multiple days of accumulating snow across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday."

Another Snow Event Late Week

Here's the Weather Outlook From AM Tuesday to midday Wednesday, which shows our next storm system moving into the Midwest by midweek. Areas of snow will develop during the first part of the day Wednesday and will likely continue through Thursday and Friday. It's too early to talk amounts, but it definitely looks like it'll be enough to shovel and plow across the region.

Snowfall Potential

Here's the snowfall potential through AM Thursday, which shows widespread 1" to 3" tallies across the western half of the state. Note that additional heavier amounts are expected through the day Thursday and Friday.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows temperatures hovering in the 30s through mid month. It may be a little cooler for the 2nd weekend of March, but it won't be frigid.

Snow Depth

As of Monday, March 6th, the MSP Airport had 9" of snow on the ground. Much of the state of Minnesota and into northern Wisconsin has a pretty significant snowpack. Nearly 2ft of snow is on the ground near Lake Superior and almost 3ft on the ground near Marquette, MI.

Seasonal Snowfall

Many locations are nearly 2ft to 3ft above average snowfall for the season from Sioux Falls to the Twin Cities and north toward Duluth. After Monday's snow event, 74.7" of snow has fallen at the MSP Airport so far this season (since July 1st), which is the 5th snowiest start to any season on record and nearly 33" above average. Duluth has seen nearly 100" of snow this season.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, March 7th will be fairly quiet in the with temps warming into the mid/upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Weather Outlook on Tuesday

Temps across the region on Tuesday will warm into the 30s across much of the state. Highs in the northwestern corner of the state will only warm into the 10s and 20s, which will be nearly -5F to -15F below average.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities through the day Tuesday shows temps starting in the mid 20s in the morning and warming into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Skies will generally remain Cloudy with east to northeasterly winds around 10mph to 15mph.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Feels like temps on Tuesday will hover in the 20s through much of the day with breezy east to northeasterly winds through the day.

Weather Outlook

Enjoy the quieter weather on Tuesday because more snow is on the way through the 2nd half of the week. We'll see areas of snow develop midweek and last through Friday. This next round of snow will be enough to shovel and plow in many communities across the southern half of the state.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temps over the next several days will warm into the 30. We'll actually be close to average through midweek, but we'll cool into the lower 30s late week and into the weekend ahead, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

Weather conditions will turn more active again through the 2nd half of the week and late weekend. There could be some plowable / shovelable snow with cooler temperatures into the weekend.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temperatures across much of the nation, with the exception of parts of the Southern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across much of the nation and especially in the Western US / California.

What Else - More Snow Coming

By Paul Douglas

It's all "soul-sucking hype" until it happens. Then it's "Why weren't we warned?" I have an increasingly bad feeling about spring flood season in Minnesota. The small glacier in my yard is playing out statewide and we don't yet know if this movie will have a happy ending.

A gradual, slow-motion meltdown would be optimal, still resulting in minor flooding. A fast-forward spring, a light-switch warm front with days of 50s accompanied by heavy rain would be a worst-case scenario, resulting in rapid runoff and more serious flooding on our streams and rivers.

At 74.7" in the metro area this is now the 13th snowiest winter since 1884. But wait, there's more! Another long-duration snow event is likely Wednesday night into Friday morning. It looks plowable, with more than 6"possible, followed by a few more inches of slush on Sunday. No bitter air behind this conga-line of storms - I see highs in the 30s into next week.

If it's going to snow let's set records. Bragging rights. 85"+ is a Top 5 Snowfall at MSP.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry. Winds: E 10-15. High: 39.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and quiet. Winds: E 10-15. Low: 30.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, light snow arrives late. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 36.

THURSDAY: Heavier snow moves in. Winds: E 10-20. Wake-up: 29. High: 33.

FRIDAY: Snow slowly tapers. Plowable (6"+?). Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 28. High: 32.

SATURDAY: Some sun early. More snow later. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 27. High: 34.

SUNDAY: Snow tapers, few inches of slush? Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 29. High: 35.

MONDAY: A few sunny breaks. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 23. High: 33.

This Day in Weather History

March 7th

1987: A heat wave across Minnesota brings the earliest 70 degree readings on record to the Twin Cities. The record high for the day was 73, breaking the old record by 13 degrees. Shorts were common and people were turning over dirt in their gardens for planting.

1950: A snow and ice storm hits Minnesota. The heaviest ice was in northwest and west central Minnesota, especially in Norman County near Twin Valley. 52 electrical poles were down in this area with ice up to 1 ½ inches on wires. All communication lines out of Fargo were out with wind gusts estimated up to 60 mph. In order to provide temporary long distance service to and from isolated communities, short wave radio equipment was used to bridge the gaps. In Pipestone, several plate glass windows were blown in. During the snowstorm that followed later in the day, a Northwest Airlines plane crashed into three homes in Minneapolis killing all 13 on the plane and two on the ground. The left wing of the plane struck a flagpole at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery as it circled to land.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

March 7th

Average High: 37F (Record: 73F set in 1987 & 2000)

Average Low: 21F (Record: -16F set in 1960)

Record Rainfall: 1.02" set in 1874

Record Snowfall: 11.5" set in 1917

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

March 5th

Sunrise: 6:39am

Sunset: 6:08pm

Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 28 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +3 Minutes & 7 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 2 hour & 42 minutes

Moon Phase for March 7th at Midnight

0.8 Days After The Full "Worm" Moon - "12:29 p.m. CST In this month the ground softens and the earthworm casts reappear, inviting the return of the robins. The more northern tribes knew this as the Full Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signals the end of winter, or the Full Crust Moon because the snow cover becomes crusted from thawing by day and freezing at night. The Full Sap Moon, marking the time of tapping maple trees, is another variation."

National High Temps on Tuesday

Temperatures on Tuesday will be warmer than average across the Southern US with temps running nearly +10F to +20F above average with near record warmth for some near the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, folks in the Western US will be cooler than average with a few spots dealing with record cold high temps.

Record Warmth on Tuesday

A few spots along the gulf Coast and in the Southeastern US will be warm enough for record warmth. Temps in the Southeastern US have had a number of days with record warmth over the past couple/few weeks.

Record Cold High Temps

Meanwhile, in the Western US, there will be a few communities that see record cold high temperatures with temperatures running well below average.

National Weather Outlook Tuesday

The weather outlook for Tuesday shows areas of rain and snow across parts of the Western US. There will also be a little snow across parts of the Midwest with spotty showers and storms across the Southern US.

National Weather Outlook

Tuesday will initially be fairly quiet across the Central US, but a bigger storm system will take shape by midweek with more widespread precipitation. Areas of heavy snow will develop across parts of the Midwest with showers and storms in the Southern US.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier amounts in the Southern US once again with more widespread precipitation through the Midwest and Great Lakes. Some of the heaviest precipitation will be found in the Western US and the high elevations.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), heavy snow will be found across much of the high elevations in the Western US and across the northern tier of the nation. Some spots in the Midwest could get some plowable snow once again.

Climate Stories

