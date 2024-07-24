It looks like I'll be transitioning from tracking tropical downpours to predicting smoke, air quality and how hot it's going to get. Our pattern is finally drying out, after the second-wettest April 1 to July 25 period on record, with 21.26 inches at MSP. Only 2014 was wetter, with 24.4 inches.

The heat wave that has baked most of America this summer is finally showing signs of expanding north into Minnesota and Wisconsin, with a streak of 90s predicted for next week. Record heat? Probably not, but factoring in dew points in the 60s to near 70, the heat index may be up in the "oh-zone" next week. Dry weather lingers into Saturday with a slow warming trend, sunshine muffled by tentacles of wildfire smoke reaching out of western Canada. A temp of 90 is possible as early as Saturday, with a few days next week in the low to mid-90s.

Rather surprisingly there isn't much rain in the forecast, maybe a few lonely thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.

Monsoon season is winding down. But there's plenty of time left to complain about heat and humidity.