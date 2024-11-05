What does it take to keep an anteater happy?

A: One experience that we’ve done was with wood turtles, which we released into the wild. We wanted to make sure that their first encounter with their main predator, the raccoon, would not be their last encounter with them. So, we ran an experiment where we provided them with the scent of raccoon urine, which we collected from our animals on the Minnesota Trail. Then we had a raccoon pelt that we exposed them to. We found that the turtles retreated from the raccoon stimulus. We really wanted to make sure that they had the skills for release and the familiarity with the raccoon scent, which they had appropriate responses to.