What are those brown ruffles popping up at the base of trees?

This year’s wet weather seems to be spawning an unusually sizable harvest for fans of hen of the woods, a ruffled, circular earth-toned mushroom that grows at the base of trees. Also known as maitake, this favorite find of foragers can be basketball-sized or larger. It isn’t as easy to spot as the vibrant chicken of the woods, given its muted color, but it’s considered a tasty prize with a nutty, spicy flavor. New to mushrooms? Check out the FungiFest at the Bell Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.