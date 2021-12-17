Robbinsdale

Built in 1961, this three-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 1,277 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, bay windows, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, full basement and attached tuck-under garage. Listed by Steven Schmitz, Schmitz Realty, 952-200-7844.

St. Paul

St. Paul

Built in 1955, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 1,548 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, full basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Thinh Huynh, USA Dream Home Realty, 763-221-2462.

Stillwater

Stillwater

Built in 1878, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,606 square feet and features two bedrooms and laundry on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, maple kitchen cabinets, patio, storage shed and fenced yard. Listed by Abby Dean, 651-226-6035, and Michael Boege, 651-325-7419, Coldwell Banker Realty.