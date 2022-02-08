Introduction: Afton's Jessie Diggins made history again early Tuesday, taking home the bronze medal in the women's individual freestyle sprint at the Beijing Games — the first U.S. woman to win a medal in an individual cross-country skiing event.

5:00: Jim Souhan joins host Michael Rand as they discuss a variety of subjects, including: The Gophers women's basketball team is struggling this year in Lindsay Whalen's fourth season, but Souhan is urging patience as she continues to grow into the job and welcomes in a strong recruiting class next year. ... Plus thoughts on the Vikings' coaching hire and what the Wolves should do at the trade deadline.

25:00: It's important to remember as always when you hear trade rumors: Teams are often trying to create leverage, and they are doing it by filtering messages of varying degrees of truth through the national media.

