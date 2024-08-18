We’re realigning our coverage to better serve Minnesota

Our new Outdoors team will expand coverage of the natural beauty of Minnesota. Look for helpful guides to outdoor activities such as hiking and paddling, and expert advice from skilled enthusiasts. And while the experiences of hikers and hunters, skiers and snowmobilers or bikers and boaters may differ, they all share a desire to protect and conserve Minnesota’s lakes, trails, woods and wetlands for generations to come. Our environmental coverage will focus on those efforts in the face of a range of threats — both imminent and long term. And to help us all revel in the beauty around us, we are kicking off a weekly “This Week in Nature” to clue us in to changing flora and fauna through the Minnesota seasons.