Burcum: ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ takes hatchet to health care

The U.S. House passed what President Donald Trump calls his “Big Beautiful Bill” early Thursday. Minnesotans understandably might come up with a less flattering label when they discover a potential downstream consequence: higher property taxes.
The sprawling budget legislation containing Trump’s signature policy agenda, if enacted, would impose significant new administrative burdens on medical assistance programs, such as work requirements and twice-yearly eligibility checks. These might sound reasonable at first. But in reality, these create massive amounts of red tape for enrollees and, in turn, require substantial additional sums to administer.
Compliance will fall heavily on Minnesota’s counties, who already face some cost-shifting from the state. The new federal obligations would require time and resources that they don’t have, especially rural counties. That leaves their main revenue-raising mechanism, property taxes, to fill the gap.
“We have communicated to the congressional delegation our concerns about the amount of administrative work that these changes will be for counties who are already strapped for resources,” said Julie Ring, the Association of Minnesota Counties’ executive director. ”We do have concerns about just strictly having enough staff to do the work in a timely manner and just the cost of doing that work.“
The new administrative costs could be substantial, something known from a previous legislative attempt in Minnesota to add medical assistance work requirements in 2018. State officials at the time put the price tag at $160 million a year, a sum that‘s likely gone up seven years later due to inflation.
Keep in mind this price tag just estimates the costs of overseeing the work mandate. It does not include the new eligibility checks or new administrative requirements for other programs, such as food assistance.